Who will challenge Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam?

Update On Who Will Be Challenging Alexa Bliss For The Raw Women’s Title At SummerSlam

Sportskeeda is reporting that current plans call for Sasha Banks to replace Bayley and face Alexa Bliss in the RAW Women’s Championship match at SummerSlam.

Sasha Banks is set to face off against Nia Jax on Raw in a number 1 contenders match, and Banks will reportedly win the match and earn a title shot.

It’s possible that WWE officials will make an announcement on Bayley’s status sometime soon, but if they don’t it’s likely that they’re holding off on making the announcement until Raw in order to try to improve ratings.

Source: The Spotlight 2.0

(Visited 96 times, 96 visits today)