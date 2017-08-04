The Rack Radio Show Podcast Reviewing Smackdown & NXT

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Latest #BlameBrent News: Bayley & Kairi Sane

*Jack Gallagher wrestling for Progress Wrestling

*John Cena lands Transformers Movie Role

*WWE2k18 First Screenshot Released

And More!

We gave you the Smackdown Throwndown featuring Kevin Owens vs AJ Styles for the US Title, John Cena vs Shinsuke Nakamura for the Number One Contendership for the WWE Championship, the latest Fashion Files & More. We also have the NXT Rundown featuring Asuka & Ember Moon confrontation, Kyle O’ Riley debuts in WWE NXT, Aleister Black and Hideo Itami confrontation & More.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.

