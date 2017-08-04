Rollins didn’t want to be a face when he returned in 2016

Rollins recently spoke to Sporting News about his current run as a babyface, and he says that the timing just wasn’t right for him to be a face in 2016.

“I think it’s been a nice, organic change in my character. We had an opportunity … I could have been a babyface when I came back but it didn’t feel right at the time. Then we had stuff go on with Finn Balor’s injury and stuff like that. It felt from a television perspective watching it back and thinking back on it, it felt like a good, slow burn as opposed to all of a sudden I flipped the switch. People will say what they want about it but I think it’s gone well so far. I think it’s only going to get better as we keep moving forward. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to shed my old skin and try this new thing out. It’s something I haven’t done on the main roster since I’ve been up here. I haven’t been a good guy since NXT. It’s definitely a different change of pace but something I’m looking forward to continuing to develop as we move forward.”

When asked if it feels weird to get cheered, Seth said it doesn’t, and he enjoys the challenge that comes with making people like him.

“Nah, it doesn’t feel strange. Sometimes I watch our bad guys, our heels, and see how much fun they’re having, being goofballs. Man, I miss that. It’s a new challenge, especially in 2017 to be a babyface in professional wrestling. I’m trying my damnedest and, hopefully, we’ll keep moving forward and keep things going in the right direction.”

