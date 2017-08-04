GFW Impact Viewership Drops for Six-Man Tag Team Main Event

The August 3rd edition of GFW Impact on Pop TV, with the main event of The LAX vs Alberto El Patron, Dos Caros, & El Hijo del Dos Caras, averaged 276,000 viewers. This is a decrease from the 286,000 for the July 27th episode.

This week’s episode also featured Ethan Carter III vs Moose for the IMPACT Grand Championship.

Impact ranked #132 on the Cable Top 150 Originals List for August 3rd, up five spots from #137 for July 27th.

SOURCE: SHOWBUZZ DAILY

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)