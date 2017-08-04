GFW Impact Viewership Drops for Six-Man Tag Team Main Event

Aug 4, 2017 - by Bill Fenbers

The August 3rd edition of GFW Impact on Pop TV, with the main event of The LAX vs Alberto El Patron, Dos Caros, & El Hijo del Dos Caras, averaged 276,000 viewers.  This is a decrease from the 286,000 for the July 27th episode.

This week’s episode also featured Ethan Carter III vs Moose for the IMPACT Grand Championship.

Impact ranked #132 on the Cable Top 150 Originals List for August 3rd, up five spots from #137 for July 27th.

SOURCESHOWBUZZ DAILY

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: , , , , , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Global Force Wrestling conference call featuring Karen Jarrett, Sienna, and Laurel Van Ness

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad