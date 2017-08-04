Did Strowman go off on Karen Jarrett’s son?

Aug 4, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Braun Strowman Reportedly Said ‘F*ck Your Son’ to Karen Jarrett (“Supposedly”)

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter obtained another eye witness account who said that when Karen Jarrett approached Strowman and he asked for an autograph for her son, Strowman shot back with, “F— your son,” which started the encounter. Strowman apparently didn’t recognize Jarrett and immediately apologized and begged for her to not to tell Kurt Angle.

Karen Jarrett has since deny these accusations while Meltzer says otherwise.

2 Responses

  1. Rhys says:
    August 4, 2017 at 11:06 am

    The internet says it so it must be true.

  2. Backstage Dirt says:
    August 4, 2017 at 11:21 am

    Keep promoting those Meltzer lies. People who were there say it didn’t happen. People involved say it didn’t happen. #FakeNews

