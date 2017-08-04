8/4/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Aug 4, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are he results from the 8/4/17 WWE Raw Live Event in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada:

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
Sheamus and Cesaro defeated The Revival

2. Jason Jordan defeated Elias

3. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match
Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks and Nia Jax

-Enzo Amore came out and cut a promo. He was then beaten down by Big Cass.

4. Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt (via disqualification)

5. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville defeated Akira Tozawa

6. Dean Ambrose defeated Karl Anderson

7. Triple Threat Match
Roman Reigns defeated Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman

