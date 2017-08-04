8/3/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Orlando, Florida

Aug 4, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from the 8/3/17 WWE NXT Live Event in Orlando, Florida:

1. Raul Mendoza defeated Fibian Aichner

2. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Aliyah, Lacey Evans, and Zeda defeated Bianca Belair, Sonya Deville, and Vanessa Borne

3. Andrade Almas defeated Adrian Jaoude

4. Kassius Ohno defeated Cezar Bononi

5. Johnny Gargano defeated Killian Dain (via disqualification)

6. The Street Profits defeated Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbtelli

7. Mandy Rose defeated Sarah Logan

8. Aleister Black and Drew McIntyre defeated Hideo Itami and The Velveteen Dream

