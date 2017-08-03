WWE releases a wrestler from the NXT roster

According to reports, WWE has released NXT wrestler HoHo Lun.

Lun, who founded the Hong Kong Pro-Wrestling Federation, signed with WWE in 2016 and was a participant in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic. Lun defeated Ariya Daivari in the first round, but was eliminated in the second round by Noam Dar.





