WWE releases a wrestler from the NXT roster

Aug 3, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

According to reports, WWE has released NXT wrestler HoHo Lun.

Lun, who founded the Hong Kong Pro-Wrestling Federation, signed with WWE in 2016 and was a participant in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic. Lun defeated Ariya Daivari in the first round, but was eliminated in the second round by Noam Dar.


  1. Mumbai Kitchen says:
    August 3, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    HoHo Lun defeated Ariya Daivari in the first round of the Cruiserweight Classic yet Ariya Daivari got used in WWE storylines on Raw and 205 after the Cruiserweight Classic. WWE saw something in Ariya that they didn’t see in HoHo.

