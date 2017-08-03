WWE accidentally reveals original plan for Cena vs. Nakamura

The original plan was not for Shinsuke Nakamura to defeat John Cena on this week’s edition of Smackdown Live. In what appears to be an original draft published live on the WWE App, the preview for Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal mentions that Baron Corbin attempted to cost Nakamura the match but inadvertently helped Nakamura win:

The following week, The Leader of the Cenation squared off against The King of Strong Style in an intense showdown to see who would have the right to challenge The Modern-Day Maharaja for the WWE Title. With the two Superstars going toe-to-toe in the heart-stopping bout, Baron Corbin suddenly interfered. While The Lone Wolf seemed intent on handing Nakamura the defeat, his plan backfired, and he inadvertently helped his nemesis pick up an incredible victory over Cena.

