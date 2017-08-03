This Day In Wrestling History – August 3rd

1987 – Shane Douglas defeats Eddie Gilbert, to win the UWF Television Championship. Douglas was subbing for Sting, who had been attacked earlier in the evening.

1996 – ECW’s The Doctor Is In event is held at the ECW Arena in Philadelphia, in front of 1,500 fans.

– Mikey Whipwreck defeats Devon Storm, to retain the European Juniorweight Championship.

– Johnny Smith defeats Louie Spicolli.

– D-Von Dudley fought Axl Rotten to a no contest.

– With Raven’s ECW World Heavyweight Championship on the line, Stevie Richards (with Raven, Don E. Allen, The Blue Meanie, Super Nova, & Lori & Tyler Fullington) defeats The Sandman (with Missy Hyatt). As a result, Raven retains the World Heavyweight Championship.

– 2 Cold Scorpio defeats Chris Jericho.

– Shane Douglas defeats Pitbull #2, to retain the ECW World Television Championship.

– Brian Lee & Taz defeat Steve Williams & Tommy Dreamer.

– In a Four-Way Tag Team Elimination Match, The Gangstas (New Jack & Mustafa Saed) defeat The Eliminators (Kronus & Saturn), Ron & Don Harris, and The Headshrinkers (Samu & Fatu) to win the ECW World Tag Team Championship.

– Sabu defeats Rob Van Dam, in a Stretcher Match.

1997 – WWF SummerSlam is held at the Continental Airlines Arena, in East Rutherford, NJ, in front of 20,213 fans. This was the final appearance of Todd Pettengill, and the first appearance of Pettengill’s replacement, Michael Cole. It also featured the match in which Stone Cold Steve Austin’s neck was broken, an injury which eventually led to his in-ring retirement.

– In a Steel Cage Match, Mankind defeats Hunter Hearst Helmsley (with Chyna).

– Goldust (with Marlena) defeats Brian Pillman; the loss forces Pillman to wear Marlena’s dress, until he next won a match.

– The Legion of Doom (Hawk & Animal) defeat The Godwinns (Henry O. & Phineas I.).

– The British Bulldog defeats Ken Shamrock, via disqualification, to retain the WWF European Championship.

– In an 8-Man Tag Team Match, Los Boricuas (Savio Vega, Jose Estrada, Jr., Miguel Perez, Jr., & Jesus Castillo) defeat The Disciples of Apocalypse (Crush, Skull, 8-Ball, & Chainz).

– Stone Cold Steve Austin defeats Owen Hart, to win the WWF Intercontinental Championship. Austin wins despite a botched piledriver from Owen leaving Austin temporarily paralyzed.

– Bret Hart defeats The Undertaker, to win the WWF Championship. Shawn Michaels served as special guest referee.

1997 – Kensuke Sasaki wins the NJPW G1 Climax Tournament, defeating Hiroyoshi Tenzan in the final.

1998 – In the Monday Night Wars, WWF RAW IS WAR (4.9 TV rating) defeats WCW Monday Nitro (4.2 rating).

2002 – At a house show in Miami, Bradshaw defeats Tommy Dreamer, to win the WWE Hardcore Championship. Bradshaw would lose the title back to Dreamer later in the night, via the 24/7 Rule.

2008 – KAI wins the AJPW Junior League, defeating Silver King in the final.

2009 – Jeremy Piven guest hosts this evening’s WWE RAW.

2010 – Shane McMahon signs a deal to become the new CEO of China Broadband Inc., a provider of cable & digital services in China, headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

2012 – Atlantis & Diamante Azul defeat Los Guerreros de la Atlantida (Dragon Rojo, Jr. & Ultimo Guerrero), to win the CMLL World Tag Team Championship.

2013 – Ring of Honor’s All Star Extravaganza V is held in Toronto, in front of 950 fans.

– KUSHIDA defeats Adam Page.

– Tommaso Ciampa defeats Silas Young, in a first round match in the ROH World Championship Tournament.

– Michael Bennett (with Maria Kanellis) defeats BJ Whitmer, in a first round match in the ROH World Championship Tournament.

– Roderick Strong defeats Matt Taven (with Scarlett Bordeaux, Truth Martini, & Seleziya Sparx), in a first round match in the ROH World Championship Tournament.

– Michael Elgin defeats Paul London, in a first round match in the ROH World Championship Tournament.

– In a Triple Threat Tag Team Match, Adrenaline Rush (ACH & Tadarius Thomas) defeat The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), and C&C Wrestling Factory (Caprice Coleman & Cedric Alexander).

– Kevin Steen defeats Brian Kendrick, via submission, in a first round match in the ROH World Championship Tournament.

– Adam Cole defeats Jay Lethal, in a second round match in the ROH World Championship Tournament.

– The American Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) defeat The Forever Hooligans (Rocky Romero & Alex Koslov), to win the ROH World Tag Team Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: 2013 Money In The Bank winner & former WWE Tag Team Champion Damien Sandow (35 years old); Australian wrestler Ladybeard (34 years old); and Brawl For All competitor Eric ‘Butterbean’ Esch (51 years old).

Today would have been the 83rd birthday for WWE Hall of Famer Haystacks Calhoun, the 93rd birthday for former WWWF Tag Team Champion Karl Gotch, and the 80th birthday for NWA legend Apache Bull Ramos.

