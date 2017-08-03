Summerslam match scrapped?

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Miz/Jordan plans have been halted because Jason Jordan isn’t getting over in the way they would have wanted him to. In essence, this whole Kurt Angle baby-daddy reveal has been kind of a flop and even diehard fans aren’t accepting it in an ironic sense and even after Monday the crowd seem dead for Jordan during the Miz Segment from the beginning to the end

Therefore as of this week, Meltzer noted the plans for this match have been scrapped accoridng to his source in #WWE and might be rushed to next week RAW or just scrapped all together.

