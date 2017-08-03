Summerslam match scrapped?

Aug 3, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Miz/Jordan plans have been halted because Jason Jordan isn’t getting over in the way they would have wanted him to. In essence, this whole Kurt Angle baby-daddy reveal has been kind of a flop and even diehard fans aren’t accepting it in an ironic sense and even after Monday the crowd seem dead for Jordan during the Miz Segment from the beginning to the end

Therefore as of this week, Meltzer noted the plans for this match have been scrapped accoridng to his source in #WWE and might be rushed to next week RAW or just scrapped all together.

(Visited 69 times, 76 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Global Force Wrestling conference call featuring Karen Jarrett, Sienna, and Laurel Van Ness

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad