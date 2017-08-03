Sports Illustrated says Lesnar’s UFC return is “Imminent”

Sports Illustrated is reporting that Brock Lesnar’s return to the UFC is “imminent” and will take the Jon Jones fight after he completely fulfills all his WWE dates which run through WrestleMania 34. Those in the UFC are pushing away the story, saying Lesnar has not given them written notification that he wants to return and thus cannot be put back in the USADA drug testing pool, which now has a minimum of six months before any returning fighter can fight. Lesnar also has six months to go on his suspension once written notice has been sent. Both Jon Jones, the UFC Light Heavyweight champion, and his team wants the fight against Lesnar because it’s big money and a big attraction. Lesnar, who would make a fortune from the fight as well, already warned Jones to be careful what he wishes for. Lesnar will be defending his WWE Universal title at SummerSlam in a fatal 4-way match and Paul Heyman threatened that his client would quit WWE if he loses the title, with WWE already playing off the rumors that Lesnar will indeed eventually go once his current deal expires. There are also rumors that Paul Heyman is pushing the idea behind the scenes to have Samoa Joe win the title at SummerSlam. Brock has the best contract in the company at the moment, making millions of dollars for only limited dates. If Lesnar gives notice to the UFC about his return in August, the earliest he could fight, assuming he does not fail any drug tests, is in March of 2018. With WrestleMania in April, it’s highly unlikely that he will fight prior to that and a Summer return to the Octagon looks more doable.





(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)