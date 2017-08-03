Ric Flair names his top 4 favorite wrestlers in WWE right now

“My guy Randy Orton. Orton is just one of the most gifted guys I’ve ever seen. He’s the whole package, phenomenal body, good talker, great in ring performer.

Seth Rollins is the same just a bit smaller and more athletic.

AJ Styles is close to being the greatest in ring performer since Shawn Michaels. He’s really got good work ethic and his interviews and promos have gotten better since he first arrived in WWE.

And of course my daughter Charlotte. You’ve seen her, she’s amazing. She doesn’t need anyone to push her she’s real good. The others girls have a hard time keeping up with her.”



