Reason why GFW released Brandi Rhodes

As noted, GFW talent and wife of ROH Champion Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, has been removed from the GFW talent page and is no longer with the company.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has confirmed Rhodes’ GFW departure, and noted she was released from her contract. One of the reasons why GFW decided to part ways with her is because she is filming a non-wrestling show in Atlanta, something GFW was reportedly not cooperative with.





