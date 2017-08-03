Preview of Tonight’s GFW Impact on Pop TV

MATCHES “SCHEDULED” TO BE HELD ON GFW IMPACT ON AUGUST 3, 2017

-Six-Man Tag Team Match (KM, Fallah Bah, & Mario Bokara vs Braxton Sutter, Grado, & Suicide).

–Eli Drake faces Eddie Edwards.

-What’s next for the Knockouts Division after Sienna defeated Rosemary last week, in a Las Knockouts Standing Match, to retain the GFW Knockouts Championship?

–Ethan Carter III vs Moose for the GFW Grand Championship.

–Trevor Lee will defend the X Division Championship against an unnamed opponent. Trevor Lee is NOT the actual X Division Champion; he stole the title from its rightful owner, Sonjay Dutt, a few weeks ago.

-Super X Cup First Semifinal Match: Desmond Xavier vs Drago.

-Six Man Tag Team Match: The LAX (Homicide, Ortiz, & Santana) vs Alberto El Patron, Dos Caras, & El Hijo del Dos Caras.

–Konnan has promised to reveal the newest member of The LAX.

