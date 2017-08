New Grand Champion Crowned on Tonight’s GFW Impact

Ethan Carter III defeated Moose, via split decision, to become the new IMPACT Grand Champion, on tonight’s GFW Impact. Judges Scott D’Amore and Dutch Mantel scored the third round as a 10-10 tie. The third judge, Bruce Prichard, scored the round as a 10-8 win for EC3.

