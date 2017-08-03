JR on why Paige belongs in WWE

In his New Blog Jim Ross gives his thoughts on Paige coming back;

I’ve got no dog in the hunt on this matter, but since many have asked me about this I’ll simply say that I’d love to see Paige back in the WWE competing with the talented, women’s roster that’s in place.

Paige has incredible skills and I only hope that this potential opportunity to resume her career in WWE when she’s healthy is taken seriously by all involved. There is no where else in the world for women wrestlers to do better financially than in WWE. Plus there is no better time to be a women’s wrestler than now in @WWE.

