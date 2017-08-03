Gail Kim talks about The Mae Young Classsic and being held down by WWE

Six-time Knockouts Champion and TNA Hall of Famer Gail Kim was the special guest on Sean Waltman’s X-Pac12360 this week.

The Mae Young Classic:

“I’m excited to watch it, because there are a lot of girls in that tournament that I like and feel are talented. I think it’s a great opportunity to be seen, just beyond the independent scene and hopefully, some of them get contracts.”

Being held down in WWE:

“I felt held down in WWE. It was just the wrong timing in that company. When I first came into the company the woman’s division was strong with Trish and Jazz with all those girls. When the first diva’s search happen it kinda went away, that’s when I got fired actually, and mind you, it brought me my best friend Christy Hemme. It always felt like it was just never a right fit for me.”

The difference in match layout from WWE Compared to TNA/GFW:

“In WWE (matches) it’s a little bit more controlled in ways. For example, you know we always had Fit (Finlay) as our agent… well, most of the time. And so he would tell us to do certain things. Not the whole match. You know because we kind of work together but if there is something he really wanted us to do then we would do it. Whereas in Impact it was kind of different where we have more independence.”





