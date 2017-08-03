Carmella on Her and Big Cass on Total Divas

Ms. Money in the Bank and WWE Smackdown Live star Carmella recently spoke to E! News, and below are some interview highlights:

On her real life relationship with Big Cass:

“People don’t realize that we’ve been together for almost four years now and we’ve kind of kept our relationship very private and no one really knows too much about it,” Carmella told E! News. “We’re on different brands. He’s on Raw and I’m on Smackdown, so we have to deal with the struggle of seeing each other a day and a half out of every week. It is a struggle, but we make it work. I’m excited for the fans to kind of get to know us.”

On what she told fellow Total Divas cast member Natalya on being part of the show:



“I was super on board right away,” Carmella explained of her decision to sign on. “Nattie, who I’m really good friends with, she had nothing but positive things to say about being on the show and the opportunities it could possibly bring. As far as just being able to film with your friends and family all the time, she really enjoyed it. I thought, ‘Let’s give it a shot!’”

source: The Spotlight 2.0





