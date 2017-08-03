Bully Ray comments on Cena/Nakamura spot

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray commented on the John Cena/Shinsuke Nakamura exploder suplex spot from this week’s WWE Smackdown Live:



“I don’t think that anyone needs to talk to Nakamura because if you noticed right after the match, as Nakamura is walking over to John Cena he says: ‘I’m sorry’ and John looks at him and says ‘there’s nothing to be sorry about’. If there’s one thing we all understand as wrestlers, it’s the risks we take in the ring and we know damn well that anything can happen at any given time. We try to take the most calculated of risks. John doesn’t want Nakamura to feel bad about himself. John knows the push that Nakamura’s about to get. John doesn’t want Nakamura to doubt himself because John knows where Nakamura’s about to go. So, I think that moment in time is all the talk that Nakamura really needed. Again, I guarantee you when they got to the back, John brushed it off, no big deal, all good and I don’t think it will be an issue moving forward.”





