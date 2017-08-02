Updated WWE SummerSlam Card with Confirmed and Speculated Matches

Coming out of this week’s WWE Raw, Smackdown, and 205 Live, here is the up-to-date SummerSlam card with confirmed and speculated matches:

Confirmed:

WWE Universal Championship Fatal 4-Way Match

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe

WWE Championship Match

Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Naomi (c) vs. Natalya

WWE United States Championship Match (w/Shane McMahon as the Special Guest Referee)

AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa

Singles Match

Randy Orton vs. Rusev

Speculated:

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

The Miz (c) vs. Jason Jordan

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Cesaro and Sheamus (c) vs. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day (c) vs. The Usos

Singles Match

Baron Corbin vs. John Cena

#1 Contender’s (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship) Triple Threat Match

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The Hardy Boyz vs. The Revival

Singles Match

Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor

Handicap Match

Big Cass vs. Enzo Amore and The Big Show

Singles Match

Mike Kanellis vs. Sami Zayn

Tag Team Match

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Lana and Tamina

As always, gerweck.net will be providing live coverage of SummerSlam on Sunday, August 20th beginning at 5 PM EST/4 PM CST so be sure to join us then.

