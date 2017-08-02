Updated WWE SummerSlam Card with Confirmed and Speculated Matches
Coming out of this week’s WWE Raw, Smackdown, and 205 Live, here is the up-to-date SummerSlam card with confirmed and speculated matches:
Confirmed:
WWE Universal Championship Fatal 4-Way Match
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe
WWE Championship Match
Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley
WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Naomi (c) vs. Natalya
WWE United States Championship Match (w/Shane McMahon as the Special Guest Referee)
AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa
Singles Match
Randy Orton vs. Rusev
Speculated:
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
The Miz (c) vs. Jason Jordan
WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
Cesaro and Sheamus (c) vs. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day (c) vs. The Usos
Singles Match
Baron Corbin vs. John Cena
#1 Contender’s (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship) Triple Threat Match
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The Hardy Boyz vs. The Revival
Singles Match
Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor
Handicap Match
Big Cass vs. Enzo Amore and The Big Show
Singles Match
Mike Kanellis vs. Sami Zayn
Tag Team Match
Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Lana and Tamina
