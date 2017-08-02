Updated WWE SummerSlam Card with Confirmed and Speculated Matches

Aug 2, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Coming out of this week’s WWE Raw, Smackdown, and 205 Live, here is the up-to-date SummerSlam card with confirmed and speculated matches:

Confirmed:

WWE Universal Championship Fatal 4-Way Match
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe

WWE Championship Match
Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Naomi (c) vs. Natalya

WWE United States Championship Match (w/Shane McMahon as the Special Guest Referee)
AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa

Singles Match
Randy Orton vs. Rusev

Speculated:

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
The Miz (c) vs. Jason Jordan

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
Cesaro and Sheamus (c) vs. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day (c) vs. The Usos

Singles Match
Baron Corbin vs. John Cena

#1 Contender’s (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship) Triple Threat Match
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The Hardy Boyz vs. The Revival

Singles Match
Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor

Handicap Match
Big Cass vs. Enzo Amore and The Big Show

Singles Match
Mike Kanellis vs. Sami Zayn

Tag Team Match
Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Lana and Tamina

As always, gerweck.net will be providing live coverage of SummerSlam on Sunday, August 20th beginning at 5 PM EST/4 PM CST so be sure to join us then.

