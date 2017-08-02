Tonight’s WWE NXT, Lana – Charlotte Flair Twitter Exchange, SmackDown Top 10

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE SmackDown in Cleveland:

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will feature former ROH Champion Kyle O’Reilly debuting against Aleister Black, Johnny Gargano vs. Raul Mendoza and more build for the “Takeover: Brooklyn III” event.

– As noted, Lana indicated after last night’s WWE SmackDown that she will be challenging Charlotte Flair on next Tuesday’s episode. They had this Twitter exchange today:

I'd rather be the most #Ravishing person in the world than the "best" in ring competitor or genetically superior ANYDAY ! @MsCharlotteWWE 💋 pic.twitter.com/f7yDeUkZCb — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) August 2, 2017

Well I guess we just have different priorities then. 💋 https://t.co/4vOblcJVsz — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) August 2, 2017

