Tonight's WWE NXT, Lana – Charlotte Flair Twitter Exchange, SmackDown Top 10

Aug 2, 2017

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE SmackDown in Cleveland:

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will feature former ROH Champion Kyle O’Reilly debuting against Aleister Black, Johnny Gargano vs. Raul Mendoza and more build for the “Takeover: Brooklyn III” event.

– As noted, Lana indicated after last night’s WWE SmackDown that she will be challenging Charlotte Flair on next Tuesday’s episode. They had this Twitter exchange today:

