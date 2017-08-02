SmackDown Viewership For John Cena vs Shinsuke Nakamura Main Event

Aug 2, 2017 - by Bill Fenbers

The August 1st edition of SmackDown Live, featuring John Cena vs Shinsuke Nakamura in a #1 contender’s match for a WWE Championship Match, averaged 2.569 million viewers.  This is a slight increase, from the 2.535 million viewers, for the July 25th episode.

After coming in at #2 on the Cable Top 150 Originals List last week, SmackDown Live finished #1 in the 18-49 demographic this week.  In average viewership, SmackDown finished #3, behind The Rachel Maddow Show and Tucker Carlson Tonight.

SOURCE: SHOWBUZZ DAILY

