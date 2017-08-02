Samoa Joe asked about a possible Wrestlemania 34 opponent

Samoa Joe recently did an interview with a media outlet in France where he talked about his dream opponent for WWE Wrestlemania 34 next year.

Below is what he said when asked who his dream opponent would be for the big event next year:

“When it comes to WrestleMania, obviously you’ll take whatever opportunity is put in front of you,” said Joe. “I’d love to see something like Brock [Lesnar] or Roman [Reigns], Seth [Rollins] or Dean [Ambrose]. Maybe Finn Balor or AJ Styles or John Cena. I mean, the list is really endless. You put any of those guys in front of me and I’ll be more than ready to go.”



