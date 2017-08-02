Sami Zayn vs. Mike & Maria Kanellis Update, Noelle Foley – SDCC Videos, Sami vs. Jinder Mahal

– Ringside Collectibles posted these videos of Noelle Foley playing “Guess That Wrestler” with fans at the San Diego Comic Con last week, and getting cosplayers to cut promos for WrestleMania.

– Local stars Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, and The Ascension are set to receive title shots at Friday’s WWE live event in Montreal. Sami vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, The Ascension vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day, Owens vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles plus Natalya & Carmella vs. Charlotte Flair & SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi have been announced for the show.

– The feud with Sami Zayn vs. Mike & Maria Kanellis continued on this week’s SmackDown after Sami’s short, upset loss to Aiden English. After the match, a shocked English left before Mike & Maria came out with a mic. They commented on how much they love each other and how much they love Sami’s loss. Mike recently defeated Sami in his WWE in-ring debut on SmackDown but Sami got the win back at the Battleground pay-per-view. No word yet on what WWE has in store for English after the shocker. Below is video from the match and post-match segment:

