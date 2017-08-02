Presale for WWE Hell in a Cell in Detroit

Aug 2, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

As noted…

The Hell In A Cell pay-per-view will be a Smackdown-brand show and will take place on October 8 in Detroit, Michigan at the Little Caesar’s Arena. Tickets are priced $30, $55, $70, $85, $105, $155, $355 and $505 and go on sale to the general public on August 4 at 10AM. A pre-sale is currently being held using the code WWEPRE on Ticketmaster.com. Last year, the Raw brand got the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view and the show was part of history as it was the first time that a women’s match was the main event. That night, Charlotte defeated Sasha Banks to regain the Raw Women’s title in the first-ever women’s Hell In A Cell match.

You pre-order tickets (staring at 10am on 8/3) with Code: HIACMI via ticketmaster.com


