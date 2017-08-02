Paul Heyman’s Announcement for SummerSlam Weekend, First Look at Seth Rollins In New Movie

– We noted before that Seth Rollins will be appearing in WWE Studios’ “Armed Response” movie, which will be released on Friday, August 4th. Wesley Snipes, Anne Heche and Dave Annable also star in the movie, as does Gene Simmons of KISS, who is one of the producers. Below is a new clip from the movie, featuring Rollins, Snipes and the rest of the crew.

The synopsis for the movie reads like this: “A team of highly trained operatives find themselves trapped inside an isolated military compound after its AI is suddenly shut down. The crew begins to experience strange and horrific phenomena as they attempt to uncover what killed the previous team.”

– Paul Heyman’s announcement for WWE SummerSlam weekend on tonight’s PIX11 News show in New York City had nothing to do with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar or his Fatal 4 Way with Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. Heyman announced that he will be a special guest of WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross at JR’s “Ringside” show on Friday, August 18th at Gotham Comedy Club. Tickets and more details on the event are at this link.

