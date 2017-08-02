News on Ron Simmons and Sami Callihan

Former WCW Heavyweight Champion Ron “Farooq” Simmons is heading to Richmond, Missouri for World League Wrestling! Get your chance to meet him now! Tickets start at $10 if you purchase them in advance!

Superstars attending the event include WLW Heavyweight Champion Leland Race, WLW Ladies Champion Lucy Mendez, Miss Natural, Karim Brigante, Superstar Steve, Orion Creed, REX, Miss Monica, and more!

Don’t forget, this event is a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Ray County!

SAMI CALLIHAN IS COMING TO MLW: ONE-SHOT MAIN ON THURSDAY OCTOBER 5TH IN ORLANDO

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – “Worldwide Desperado” Sami Callihan has set his eyes on Major League Wrestling and is confirmed for the Thursday October 5th MLW: One-Shot event at Gilt Nightclub in Orlando, FL.

Announced last night with a disturbing video on MLW’s YouTube page (watch), Callihan promises to redefine violence when he enters the MLW ring on October 5th. One thing is for sure: an ominous force is coming to MLW: One-Shot.

An announcement regarding Callihan’s MLW: One-Shot opponent is forthcoming.

Buy tickets to MLW: One-Shot today at http://www.mlw.eventbrite.com.

More grapplers and matches will be announced in the coming weeks at http://www.MLW.com.

MLW One-Shot is an all ages event.

After the live MLW wrestling event, there will be an after party featuring a live DJ, bottle service and more.

Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “Golden Ticket” VIP Packages also available.

GILT is located at 740 Bennett Rd. in Orlando.

Dress code: There is no dress code for this event.

Parking: The venue has a parking lot. Space is available on a first come, first serve basis. There is a small fee for parking at the venue’s lot. Valet parking is also available at GILT.

MORE ABOUT THE EVENT:

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

MLW Radio Network is the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.

MLW content has been distributed commercially in in the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, India, Denmark and Bangladesh among other territories.

