News and Notes on Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, Jesse Ventura, and CM Punk

– Former WWE writer Court Bauer revealed that when CM Punk was first brought in to WWE, the creative team considered giving him an 80’s rocker gimmick and was going to be paired up with Mickie James.

– ROH Issues Correction on Kenny Omega Title Defense

Ring of Honor announced this week that Kenny Omega would be defending the IWGP U.S. Title at Global Wars Chicago on Sunday, October 15 in Villa Park, Illinois.

ROH has since issued the following correction, noting it has yet to be decided if the title will be on the line:

“Ring of Honor issues a correction Tuesday Morning regarding yesterday’s announcement for the Global Wars event in Chicago.

It was announced in error that Kenny Omega would be defending the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. However, at this time, there is no confirmation on the US title being defended on October 15th.

Nonetheless, it is indeed confirmed that Kenny Omega will be competing at this event, as well as the Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, Cody, and many other stars from NJPW and ROH in what will be a very special night for Chicago.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow morning (8/2/17) at 10AM ET for Ringside Members and Friday morning (8/4/17) at 10AM ET for the general public. Stay tuned to rohwrestling.com for more updates and information regarding the Global Wars tour and other great Ring of Honor events to come.”

– Filed to GERWECK.NET: ROH Champion Cody Rhodes talks WWE creative, NJPW, Dave Meltzer and more – In the interview, Rhodes comments on his future: “For 2018 I hope that we put our money where our mouth is, and the Bucks and myself continue to grow ROH. I am not exclusive to ROH, but I am their champion and I do love the promotion and the production they put on.”

– Via Jeff Sheridan: Jesse Ventura’s “The World According to Jesse” show on Russian channel RT debuts 9/8 [time unknown as of now]



