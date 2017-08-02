Lilian Garcia joins Podcastone with new Chasing Glory podcast

– Former Raw ring announcer Lilian Garcia is the latest wrestling personality to join the PodcastOne family with her new podcast titled Chasing Glory. The podcast debuts with revelations by actor and former professional wrestler Dave Bautista, who talks battles with social anxiety, his estranged relationship from his father, movies, and wrestling. “I’ve gotten to know Lilian over the years and her nurturing ways made me feel comfortable enough to open up about my vulnerabilities in a way I never would’ve done with anyone else. Chasing Glory gave me the opportunity to speak freely, and hopefully make a difference in someone’s life that is facing the same challenges I have faced,” the former champion said. New episodes of Chasing Glory will hit PodcastOne.com every Monday. Steve Austin, Chris Jericho, Jim Ross, and Vince Russo are the other wrestling personalities who have a show on PodcastOne. You can listen to Lilian’s show and the first interview with Dave Bautista at https://www.podcastone.com/chasing-glory-with-lilian-garcia.

