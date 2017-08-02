Lana to Issue Challenge (Video), Jinder Mahal on Shinsuke Nakamura vs. John Cena (Video), More

– Below is post-SmackDown Fallout video with Tamina Snuka and Lana, who did not appear on last night’s show. Lana apologizes for their tag team loss to Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch last week and takes full responsibility. Tamina agrees and says Lana definitely cost them the match. Lana goes on to praise Tamina as her inspiration, saying she wants to be like her one day… but a more charismatic, a more beautiful and a more ravishing version. Lana then says she thinks she will challenge Charlotte to a match next week.

– As noted, Shinsuke Nakamura defeated John Cena to become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Jinder Mahal on this week’s SmackDown. Nakamura will get his title shot at the August 20th SummerSlam pay-per-view. In the Fallout video below, Mahal says it doesn’t matter who he faces at SummerSlam because he will knock them down as he cements his legacy as the greatest WWE Champion of all time. Mahal says Nakamura is just a stepping stone in his ascension.

– Ms. Money In the Bank Carmella vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi in a non-title match will also take place on next Tuesday’s SmackDown from Toronto. Naomi is set to defend her title against Natalya at the August 20th SummerSlam pay-per-view.

– The feud between Rich Swann and TJP will continue on next week’s WWE 205 Live episode as the two cruiserweights face off in singles action. Swann defeated TJP on the July 4th 205 Live episode but the July 25th episode saw TJP and Tony Nese defeat Swann and Cedric Alexander. Next week’s match was made after this segment with Swann, TJP and Mustafa Ali on this week’s 205 Live episode. Swann accused TJP of being obsessed with trying to be better than him but TJP said he doesn’t have to try, it just happens. TJP calls it friendly competition but Swann says he’s been hung up on him since the singles loss a few weeks back. Swann then said it’s eating TJP up inside but they can settle everything next week in the ring. TJP accepted the match but suggested some friendly video game competition first.

