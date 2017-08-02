Jinder Mahal on Returning to WWE 1 Year Ago, Luke Harper Dark Match, Becky Lynch – Cyborg

– As noted, there’s speculation on UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg facing Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam after the two had a recent Twitter exchange. Cyborg even tweeted the challenge to Triple H after her title win at UFC 214 on Saturday night. Cathy Kelley looks at the potential match and reactions in this new video.

– The dark match before Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown in Cleveland saw Luke Harper defeat Viktor of The Ascension.

– WWE Champion Jinder Mahal wrote the following yesterday on Instagram to mark one year since his WWE return. Jinder returned on the August 1st, 2016 RAW from Atlanta and defeated former 3MB partner Heath Slater to earn a RAW contract. He is now the 50th WWE Champion in history and is more than 70 days into his reign, which is his first title run of any kind in WWE.

Exactly one year ago I made my return to @WWE … 10 months later I became WWE Champion … And one year from now I plan on still being WWE Champion … All Hail The Modern Day Maharaja … #WWE

