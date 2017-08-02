Dutch Mantel on Swagger: “I think you could possibly see him in GFW soon”

Former WWE superstar Jack Swagger could possibly be on his way to Global Force Wrestling after departing WWE earlier this year.

Dutch Mantel, who is now working as head of the GFW creative team, commented on Swagger during a conference call with the media last week.

Below is what he said when In Ring Pop asked Mantel if we could see Swagger in GFW:



“I talk to Jack every couple of weeks. Since he left WWE, he has expressed some interest and we have some interest in him,” said Mantel. “He was on the road for 10 years, and I think right now he is enjoying his time off. But, I am interested in bringing him in. I think he is a great in-ring talent and performer. Even better than that, he is a great guy to be around. I think you could possibly see him in GFW soon.”



