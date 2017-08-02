8/2/17 WWE NXT Recap: Johnny Gargano, Sonya Deville in Action; Alesiter Black vs. Kyle O’Reilly Main Event

We see the opening video for NXT and then go into the NXT Arena as Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us to the 404th episode of NXT.

Match #1: Johnny Gargano vs. Raul Mendoza

The lock up and Gargano applies a wrist-lock. Mendoza turns it into his own wrist-lock, but Gargano escapes and drops Mendoza to the mat and locks in a front face-lock. Mendoza fights to his feet and they leap frog each other before Gargano gets a roll-up for a one count. Gargano kicks Mendoza in the face and then tries to work over his arm. Mendoza gets three and elbow Gargano in the face and then drops him with a dropkick. Mendoza goes for the cover, but Gargano kicks out at two. Mendoza takes Gargano to the corner and delivers some chops and then springboards off the top rope. Gargano moves out of the way and takes Mendoza down with a slingshot spear through the ropes.

Gargano drops Mendoza with a clothesline and then smashes him in the corner. Gargano runs the ropes, but Mendoza counters with an enzuiguri. Mendoza goes up top and flips off, but Gargano catches him and locks in the modified cross-face submission and Mendoza taps out.

Winner: Johnny Gargano.

We see that the NXT Champion, Bobby Roode, will be here tonight, and we see that Asuka will return after the break.

Back from the break, we see that “Bleeding in the Blur” by Code Orange will be one of the official theme songs for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III. We see that Aleister Black will be in action later tonight.

We take a look back to last week’s show, looking at SAnitY clearing the ring of The Authors of Pain’s opponents before battling with AOP themselves. We see that The Authors of Pain will defend the NXT Tag Team Championship against SAnitY at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III. Paul Ellering says SAnitY showed their sanity when they attacked AOP. He says they will right the chapter at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, but for now, SAnitY needs to be concerned that monsters are real.

Asuka’s music hits and the NXT Women’s Champion makes her way to the ring. Asuka says at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, she will fight Ember Moon for the NXT Women’s Championship. She says she has beaten Ember before and will beat her again. She says Ember Moon is not ready for Asuka. Ember Moon’s music hits and the number one contender makes her way to the ring. Ember says ever since NXT TakeOver: Orlando, she has done everything in her power to get back to where she belongs. Ember says Asuka can say she isn’t ready, but she and the NXT Universe know that she is ready. Ember also says that Asuka knows she’s is ready. Ember says Asuka knows the truth and is afraid of the truth. Ember says the truth is Asuka isn’t ready for Ember Moon. Asuka extends her hand and Ember goes to accept, but Asuka pulls it back and slaps Ember across the face. Ember slaps Asuka right back and drops her to the mat. Asuka comes back with a few shots and a kick to the side of the head. Asuka tosses Ember to the floor and holds the title in the air. Ember comes back and takes Asuka down with the Eclipse from the top rope. Ember bends down and reaches out for the title, but she thinks better of it and leaves it lying in the ring. Ember’s music hits and she backs up the ramp as Asuka is left lying in the ring.

We see Bobby Roode getting ready for his interview. He says people from Roderick Strong’s walk of life play the lottery and try to become instant millionaires overnight. He says Strong played the Bobby Roode lottery and he lost. He says Strong will want to play that lottery again, but he doesn’t belong in Bobby Roode’s NXT. He says Drew McIntyre was here before and now he’s back and says he is a new man. Roode says maybe he is and calls McIntyre out for a sit-down conversation in the ring on next week’s NXT. Roderick Strong rushes in and guys hold him back as Roode leaves. William Regal walks in and tells Strong this is not the way. Strong asks him what to do and tells Regal he will do whatever Regal wants. He tells Strong that he wants Roode. Regal says his hands are tied because it’s Roode vs. McIntyre at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III. Strong leaves disgusted.

We see another vignette for The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford), who will be debuting next week.

Match #2: Sonya Deville vs. Jenna Benveddle

Deville comes off the ropes and drops Benveddle with a clothesline. Benveddle comes back and drapes Deville over the top rope, but Deville comes back with knee shots. Deville drives a knee into Benveddle’s midsection. They brawl on the mat for a bit and then Deville locks in the arm bar and Benveddle taps out.

Winner: Sonya Deville.

We see Hideo Itami backstage. He says nobody, inclusing Kassius Ohno, have been giving him the respect his deserves, so why should he be showing respect. His interview gets interrupted and says we need to go back to the ring. Itami storms off and heads to the ring himself. He says he deserves respect and demands that he is shown respect. He says don’t disrespect him and he doesn’t care who is next. Aleister Black’s music hits and he makes his way to the ring. He gets face-to-face with Itami and Itami acts like he is going to leave. Itami turns instead and charges Black, but Black takes him out immediately with the Black Mass as we head to a break.

—

Back from the break, we see that Andrade “Cien” Almas and No Way Jose wil go one-on-one on next week’s show.

Match #3: Aleister Black vs. Kyle O’Reilly

O’Reilly goes for a take down, but Black turns it into a front face-lock. O’Reilly gets to the ropes and we see a clean break. They both go for quick strikes, but Black applies another front face-lock. O’Reilly counters with a standing switch and takes Black down, but Black turns it around into a triangle submission. Black’s shoulders are down and the referee counters, but Black lets the hold go. Black grabs O’Reilly’s are and continues to work it over, and then takes O’Reilly down to the mat. O’Reilly gets free and connects with a forearm and kick to the midsection, but Black comes right back with a leg sweep. Black sits on the mat and O’Reilly charges, but Black moves and drives his knee into O’Reilly’s midsection as we head to a break.

We’re back and Black connects with another kick and goes for the cover, but O’Reilly kicks out at two. Black takes O’Reilly to the corner and connects with a series of kicks and then goes for a suplex, but O’Reilly blocks him. O’Reilly connects with a knee to the head and then a boot to the face. O’Reilly takes Black down to the mat and then sends him to the corner. O’Reilly connects with a forearm smash and then applies a submission down on the mat. O’Reilly turns it into a pin attempt, but Black kicks out at two. They battle down on the mat and Black connects with a few knees, but O’Reilly goes for the Armageddon arm-bar. Black gets free and slams O’Reilly to the mat, but O’Reilly comes back with a body-scissors and clubs Black across the back of his head. Black gets free and they exchange kicks.O’Reilly takes Black down to the mat and drives his knee into Black’s ribs. O’Reilly works over Black’s shoulder as we head to another break.

We’re back and Black connects with a few shots and takes O’Reilly to the corner. Black kicks O’Reilly across the chest and then takes him down with a snap suplex. Black drives his knee into O’Reilly’s shoulder and goes for the cover, but O’Reilly kicks out at two. O’Reilly comes back and drapes Black’s arm over the top rope and then applies a hammer-lock submission. O’Reilly takes Black down with a snapmare and applies a top wrist-lock. Black fights back and kicks O’Reilly in the face and then takes him and smashes him in the corner. Black takes O’Reilly down again and goes for the cover, but O’Reilly kicks out at two. Black sets up for the Black Mass, but O’Reilly counters and goes for the ankle lock. O’Reilly takes Black down to the mat and delivers a forearm across the jaw. O’Reilly goes for the cover, but Black kicks out at two.

O’Reilly goes for a suplex and applies a front face-lock. Black gets free and kicks O’Reilly in the face. O’Reilly comes back with slaps and a jumping knee strike. O’Reilly goes for an ax kick, but Black hits the Black Mass out of nowhere and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Aleister Black.

