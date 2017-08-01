Tony Schiavone speaks on egos and wrestlers not wanting to “Job” in WCW

“I never understood why wrestlers never wanted to do the job. Especially top tier guys, who were getting paid a base salary, where it didn’t matter if they won or lost cause they’d be making the same. Guys would say “Well, I don’t want to lose, I’ve got the title.” My thought was always “You know you’re really not the WCW Cruiserweight Champion, right? The belt is a prop. Our business is a work!” I just never got some of the boys mindsets.”



