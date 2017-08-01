This Day In Wrestling History – August 1st
1963 – Eddie Graham defeats Hiro Matsuda, to win the NWA (Florida) Southern Heavyweight Championship.
1974 – “Bulldog” Bob Brown defeats Harley Race, to win the NWA Central States Heavyweight Championship.
1979 – Angelo Mosca defeats Bob Sweetan, to win the NWA Tri-State Brass Knuckles Championship.
1980 – El Halcon defeats Gino Hernandez, to win the NWA American Heavyweight Championship. Also, Kerry Von Erich & Sweet Brown Sugar defeat Stan Stasiak & Tim Brooks, to win the vacant NWA Texas Tag Team Championship.
1982 – Harley Race defeats Jumbo Tsuruta, to win the NWA United National Championship (now part of AJPW’s Triple Crown).
1983 – Giant Baba & Jumbo Tsuruta defeat Tiger Jeet Singh & Umanosuke Ueda, to win the NWA International Tag Team Championship.
1990 – Atlantis defeats El Dandy, to win the NWA World Middleweight Championship.
1995 – Dean Malenko defeats Eddie Guerrero, to win the ECW World Television Championship.
1996 – In a tournament final, W*ING Kanemura defeats Masato Tanaka, to become the first FMW Independent Heavyweight Champion.
2002 – WWE Niagara Falls opens, in Niagara Falls, Ontario in Canada. It was the first dedicated WWE retail & entertainment site. The establishment ceased operations on March 31, 2011.
2008 – Ring of Honor’s Fueling the Fire event is held in Manassas, Virginia.
Dark Matches:
– Alex Payne & Dirty Sanchez defeat Marco Cordova & John Kermon.
– Ernie Osiris & Bobby Shields defeat Ninja Yellow & Ninja White.
– Sean Denny defeats Mitch Franklin.
Fueling The Fire:
– The Briscoe Brothers (Jay & Mark) defeat Sweet n’ Sour Inc. (Shane Hagadorn & Adam Pearce)
– Pelle Primeau defeats Rex Sterling
– Delirious defeats Rhett Titus, via submission.
– Roderick Strong defeats Necro Butcher.
– Austin Aries & Bryan Danielson fought The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) to a 25-minute time-limit draw.
– Brent Albright defeats Chris Hero.
– Nigel McGuinness defeated Ruckus, via submission, to retain the ROH World Championship.
– The Age of the Fall (Tyler Black & Jimmy Jacobs) defeat Naomichi Marufuji & Go Shiozaki, to retain the ROH World Tag Team Championship.
2014 – Volador Jr. defeats La Sombra, to win the NWA World Historic Welterweight Championship. Volador Jr. has retained the title for exactly three years now.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Former WCW & WCWA Tag Team Champion Jimmy ‘Bunkhouse Buck’ Golden (67 years old); 9-time WWF/E Tag Team Champion D-Von Dudley (45 years old); former WCW Television & Cruiserweight Champion Prince Iaukea (53 years old); and WWE senior referee Mike Chioda (51 years old).