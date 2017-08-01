This Day In Wrestling History – August 1st

Happy birthday to D-Von Dudley!! (photo credit: Lee South/Impact Wrestling)

1963Eddie Graham defeats Hiro Matsuda, to win the NWA (Florida) Southern Heavyweight Championship.

1974“Bulldog” Bob Brown defeats Harley Race, to win the NWA Central States Heavyweight Championship.

1979Angelo Mosca defeats Bob Sweetan, to win the NWA Tri-State Brass Knuckles Championship.

1980El Halcon defeats Gino Hernandez, to win the NWA American Heavyweight Championship.  Also, Kerry Von Erich & Sweet Brown Sugar defeat Stan Stasiak & Tim Brooks, to win the vacant NWA Texas Tag Team Championship.

1982Harley Race defeats Jumbo Tsuruta, to win the NWA United National Championship (now part of AJPW’s Triple Crown).

1983Giant Baba & Jumbo Tsuruta defeat Tiger Jeet Singh & Umanosuke Ueda, to win the NWA International Tag Team Championship.

1990Atlantis defeats El Dandy, to win the NWA World Middleweight Championship.

1995Dean Malenko defeats Eddie Guerrero, to win the ECW World Television Championship.

1996 – In a tournament final, W*ING Kanemura defeats Masato Tanaka, to become the first FMW Independent Heavyweight Champion.

2002WWE Niagara Falls opens, in Niagara Falls, Ontario in Canada.  It was the first dedicated WWE retail & entertainment site.  The establishment ceased operations on March 31, 2011.

2008 – Ring of Honor’s Fueling the Fire event is held in Manassas, Virginia.

Dark Matches:
Alex Payne & Dirty Sanchez defeat Marco Cordova & John Kermon.
Ernie Osiris & Bobby Shields defeat Ninja Yellow & Ninja White.
Sean Denny defeats Mitch Franklin.
Fueling The Fire:
The Briscoe Brothers (Jay & Mark) defeat Sweet n’ Sour Inc. (Shane Hagadorn & Adam Pearce)
Pelle Primeau defeats Rex Sterling
Delirious defeats Rhett Titus, via submission.
Roderick Strong defeats Necro Butcher.
Austin Aries & Bryan Danielson fought The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) to a 25-minute time-limit draw.
Brent Albright defeats Chris Hero.
Nigel McGuinness defeated Ruckus, via submission, to retain the ROH World Championship.
The Age of the Fall (Tyler Black & Jimmy Jacobs) defeat Naomichi Marufuji & Go Shiozaki, to retain the ROH World Tag Team Championship.

2014Volador Jr. defeats La Sombra, to win the NWA World Historic Welterweight Championship.  Volador Jr. has retained the title for exactly three years now.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO:  Former WCW & WCWA Tag Team Champion Jimmy ‘Bunkhouse Buck’ Golden (67 years old);  9-time WWF/E Tag Team Champion D-Von Dudley (45 years old);  former WCW Television & Cruiserweight Champion Prince Iaukea (53 years old);  and WWE senior referee Mike Chioda (51 years old).

