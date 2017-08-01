SummerSlam Signing Raises Big Money, WWE RAW Top 10, Mae Young Classic “Bracketology”

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE RAW in Pittsburgh:

– Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Lita will be hosting the “Bracketology” special for The Mae Young Classic on the WWE Network after SummerSlam goes off the air. The first four episodes of the tournament will then premiere on Monday, August 28th.

– Stephanie McMahon noted on Twitter that her SummerSlam meet & greet with Triple H has raised $32,000 for Connor’s Cure. She tweeted:

Thanks to all who got tix to meet @TripleH & me @SummerSlam! We've raised $32K for @ConnorsCure & are looking forward to meeting everyone! pic.twitter.com/CVV0mCQdy0 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 29, 2017

