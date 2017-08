Reason why Jericho was randomly on Smackdown Live

PWInsider is reporting that Chris Jericho shot his scenes for the new season of “SouthPaw Regional Wrestling” backstage, hours before his return to Smackdown last Tuesday night and WWE decided to use him for a angle.



