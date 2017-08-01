Randy Orton SummerSlam Match Announced, WWE Extends International TV Partnership, Fatal 4 Way

– Below is a new promo for Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the August 20th SummerSlam pay-per-view in Brooklyn:

– WWE issued the following today:

WWE® and Foxtel Extend Long-Standing Partnership

08/01/2017

SYDNEY & STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE:WWE) and Foxtel will extend their partnership into its 18th year with a new agreement to broadcast WWE programming live in Australia, including WWE’s flagship shows Raw® and SmackDown® as well as WWE pay-per-views, including WrestleMania® and SummerSlam®.

“Foxtel is a long-time, valued partner who shares our vision and passion for engaging and entertaining our fans,” said Michelle Wilson, WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer. “This agreement allows us to continue showcasing our unique blend of action-packed, family friendly entertainment across Australia.”

“We are thrilled to extend our long-standing partnership with one of the biggest brands in entertainment,” said Stephen Baldwin, Foxtel’s Director of Channels. “WWE has such a passionate fan base in Australia, and Foxtel is pleased to bring this popular content to our customers.”

Foxtel channel FOX8 televises Raw live at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and SmackDown live at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Fans can order all WWE specials live on Foxtel pay-per-view channel Main Event, including WrestleMania®, SummerSlam®, Survivor Series® and Royal Rumble®. All programs will be available on demand.