LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 8/1

Join us tonight at 8pm EST for live WWE SmackDown results with John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Rusev vs. Chad Gable, Becky Lynch & Naomi vs. Carmella & Natalya, Kevin Owens vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles and more…

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)