Latest Episode of John Cena’s “Auto Geek”, Sin Cara’s New Mask, WWE Stock Up
– Below is the latest episode of John Cena’s “Auto Geek” series from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel. This episode features Cena’s 2013 Maserati GranTurismo C-MC Stradale.
– WWE stock was up 0.59% today, closing at $21.28 per share. Today’s high was $21.36 and the low was $21.07.
– Sin Cara tweeted this photo showing off a new style of mask he’s been wearing at recent WWE live events:
Thank you #WWEDetroit for an amazing night! Gracias a todos por su cariño! @wweespanol @WWE #FollowTheFaceless @WWE_es #TodosSomosSinCara pic.twitter.com/b2RqVv0PAF
— Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) July 30, 2017
