Kurt Angle on Brock Lesnar Possibly Leaving (Video), Roman Reigns on His RAW Win, More

– As noted, Paul Heyman announced on this week’s RAW that he and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be leaving WWE is Lesnar drops the title in the Fatal 4 Way with Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe at SummerSlam. In the video below, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle talks to Mike Rome about Heyman’s announcement and says Lesnar leaving would be a big loss for WWE but he can’t worry about that because he has to do what’s right for WWE. Angle says he has to pick the right matches and right now the Fatal 4 Way is the best way to go for SummerSlam. Angle says Lesnar might not be champion after SummerSlam and they will have to deal with that when the time comes.

Angle also talks about returning to RAW in his hometown of Pittsburgh, saying it was an incredible feeling that reminded him of why he got into the business, and when he won the gold medal in the Olympics. Angle says this was an excitement that he hasn’t felt in a long time and it was a huge honor.

– There was no dark main event after RAW went off the air this week. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns in a Street Fight had been advertised. It was announced that WWE will return to the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Thursday, December 28th for a SmackDown live event. The pre-ale password is HOLIDAY.

– Roman Reigns tweeted the following after last night’s RAW Triple Threat win over Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman. As noted, these three Superstars will do battle with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the August 20th SummerSlam pay-per-view with the title on the line.

I don't like to list my resume…

That's why I go to the ring and explain through my actions. #SummerSlam #NeverLied #B2R — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 1, 2017

– Below is a clip from WWE Studios’ “Pure Country, Pure Heart” movie with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and country music icon Willie Nelson. The movie was released today.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)