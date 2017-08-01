John Cena on His Transformers Movie Role, Fans on Women’s Champions, Noelle Foley

Aug 1, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– As seen below, the latest video blog from Noelle Foley features her trip to HBO’s Westworld Offsite Experience at the San Diego Comic Con earlier this month:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which Women’s Champion is more likely to walk out of SummerSlam with her title. As of this writing, 50% believe RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss will retain over Bayley while 50% believe SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi will retain over Natalya.

– As noted, John Cena has landed the lead role in the “Bumblebee” Transformers spinoff movie that comes out on December 21st, 2018. Cena tweeted the following on the role:

