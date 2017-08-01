Jim Ross Comments on If UFC’s Jon Jones interested in working with WWE

his latest blog, Jim Ross talked more about the possible Brock Lesnar vs. Jon Jones fight.

JR brought up how he heard that Jones is interested in a WWE payday at some point.

“Jon Jones challenged Brock Lesnar after Jones KO win over Daniel Cormier at #UFC214 Saturday night and the UFC found out when they needed to know and that it that the public will buy a Bones-Brock battle in the Octagon. I’m thinking to the tune of 1M buys on PPV when this one likely happens in 2018.

This main event gives UFC a ‘hit,’ without question, while they await other stars to either return to form (GSP) (McGregor) or continue to evolve as legit, PPV selling main eventers.

Also, I don’t see any scenario at this time that would drive any wedges between Lesnar and WWE regarding the WWE star being able to go collect a massive, seven figure plus payday while keeping his name in the public eye.

Ironically, word on the street is that Jones is also interested in a WWE payday some day in the future which adds some irony to the Bones-Brock UFC scenario. Athletes are arguably smarter today than ever before and they realize that these massive paydays are not going to last forever plus the fact that no one ever has ‘enough money’ contrary to public sentiment from those who actually don’t have enough money.

Bones hand speed and reach will be problematic for Lesnar when they do tangle as Brock’s striking defense will have to be spot on if the bigger grappler has any chance of winning on his way to a fully stocked pay window.”



