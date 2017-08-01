7/31/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Fort Wayne, Indiana
Below are the results from the 7/3/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event in Fort Wayne, Indiana:
1. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler
2. Luke Harper and Sin Cara defeated Aiden English and Erick Rowan
3. Baron Corbin defeated Sami Zayn
4. AJ Styles and Randy Orton defeated Jinder Mahal and Kevin Owens
5. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Naomi defeated Carmella, Natalya, and Tamina
6. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
The New Day defeated Breezango and The Usos
7. Street Fight
John Cena defeated Rusev
