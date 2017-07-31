WWE Snapchat Causes Paige – RAW Speculation, John Cena’s Hard Nocks South Life, WWE Stock

Jul 31, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is the latest episode of John Cena’s Hard Nocks South Life from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel, with Cena working up to a heavy squat.

– WWE stock was down 1.03% today, closing at $21.16 per share. Today’s high was $21.55 and the low was $20.95.

– Twitter went wild this afternoon with speculation on Paige making her return at tonight’s WWE RAW in Pittsburgh. The speculation started after a WWE Snapchat video with Charly Caruso. You can see that video below, which shows a woman that looks like Paige in the background. Apparently this is Sasha Banks, not Paige, but the rumors continue. WWE is doing a zombie-themed photoshoot backstage at RAW and apparently this is Sasha done up for the shoot. Below is a teaser for the shoot and a clip of the video that started the speculation:

#Legit

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 73 times, 73 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Global Force Wrestling conference call featuring Bruce Prichard and Dutch Mantel

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad