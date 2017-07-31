‘Wrestling All-Stars of New England’ Results from Fenway Park (7/23/17)

– Wrestling All-Stars of New England Results 7/23/17

El Mundo Latin Family Festival @ Fenway Park – Boston, Massachusetts

– 8-Man Elimination Tag Team Match: Ty Shine, Nick Westgate, Alec Parnell, & Cory Michael defeated Jacoby Riddick, Calvin Campbell, Eric Dylan, & Kevin Cartwright

– Atlantic Pro Wrestling: Apocalypse defeated Cameron Replay

– Northeast Championship Wrestling: The Lumberparty (Lumberjake & Mike Paiva) defeated (c) Maine State Posse (Aiden Aggro & DangerKid) for the NCW Tag Team Championship

– Triple Threat Match: Hellen Vale defeated Delilah Hayden and Nakoma Tala

– Pro Wrestling Magic Heavyweight Championship (c) JT Dunn (w/ Sammi Lane) defeated Johnny Vegas

– Big Bear Challenge

Big Bear Matouch defeated Derrick Conway

Big Bear Matouch defeated Connor Tyce

Big Bear Matouch vs. Bugsy Stone ended in a double count out

– El Mundo Tag Team Championship Match – Six Team Elimination Tag Team Match:

5 Star Spectacle (Spectacular JC & 5 Star Jace w/ Honest Abe & Tequila Rose) defeated The Baker Boys (David Baker & Devin Baker w/ Brickhouse Baker) and Turtles in Time (Steve Weiner & Dick Lane w/ Delilah Hayden) and The Middlesex Express (Steven Broad & Steven Lust) and The Fellowship (Dante & Ronnie Ribs w/ Doc Ozone) and Era of Violence (Billy Vaux & Rob Marsh w/ Chad Epik)

– New England Pro Wrestling Academy: Brett Domino defeated Scotty Slade

– 6-Man Tag Team Match: Tim Lennox, Sully Banger, & Ike defeated Alpha Squad (Dexter Loux & Jacoby Riddick) & Mike Skyros

– Chaotic Wrestling: Christian Casanova (w/ Rich Bass) defeated Elia Markopolous

– Triple Threat Match: Kellan Thomas defeated Furio Falcone and Osirus (w/ Doc Ozone)

– RWA Tag Team Championship: (c) Heavy Hitters (Shay Cash & Frank Champion) defeated Danny Ramirez & Sammy Mak

– SPW Heavyweight Championship Fatal 4-Way: Don Vega defeated (c) Cargill Vinton and Scott Le Deur and Chris Matrix to win the title.

– Pioneer Valley Pro Heavyweight Championship Triple Threat Match: (c) Jonny Idol defeated Tomahawk and Perry Von Vicious

– Singles Match: Josh Briggs (w/ Susannah Louise) defeated Kongo

– Pioneer Valley Pro Tag Team Championship AND Top Rope Promotions Tag Team Championship Match: (c) The Closers (Brad Hollister & Hammer Tunis) defeated Kool People (DJ AC & Sammy Deleon)

– RWA Triple Crown Championship: (c) Mike Montero defeated Frank the Crank

– Lucky Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship: (c) Vern Vicallo defeated Cam Zagami

– Singles Match: Tequila Rose defeated Sammi Lane (w/ JT Dunn)

– New England Championship Wrestling: Chris Escobar defeated Devin Blaze

– Singles Match: Xavier Bell defeated Dan Terry

– ElkMania Promotions Bay State Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Buddy Romano defeated (c) Derek Simonetti and Tony Spencer and Jack Krueger to become Bay State Champion

– UFO Heavyweight Championship & UFO Women’s Championship Tag Team Match: (c) Brian Milonas & (c) Davienne defeated T Phoenix & Isana

– El Mundo Grand Championship Fatal 4-Way Match – Todo Loco defeated Beau Douglas and Jason Rumble and Slyck Wagner Brown to become the champion.

– XWA Tag Team Championship Match: (c) Take me Home Tonight (Ace Romero & Anthony Greene) defeated New Gore Order (Triplelicious & Mike Graca w/ Rich Bass)

– Fenway Free-for-All Battle Royale: Old School Cool Cory Michael defeated Derrick Conway, Smith, Tim Davidson, Delilah Hayden, Connor Tyce, Aaron Amadeus (w/ Ricky Lee), Doc Ozone (w/ Osirus), Matt Ledge, Ike, Calvin Campbell, Carlos Esteban, Jack Gallows, Usatz-13, and Billy Vaux

