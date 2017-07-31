News for Tonight’s WWE RAW – MizTV, Triple Threat, Finn Balor – Bray Wyatt, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA as the road to WWE SummerSlam continues.

Tonight’s main event will see Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman battle in a Triple Threat. It will be interesting to see what happens as their SummerSlam opponent WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled for tonight. Tonight’s RAW will also feature Jason Jordan on MizTV with WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

* Three’s a crowd in the main event

* Jason Jordan to speak out on “Miz TV”

* Brothers in arms: Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose

* Hardy Boyz and “good brothers,” meet Team Red’s “top guys”

* Bálor to Wyatt: “Let’s play”

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 21 times, 21 visits today)