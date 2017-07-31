Madusa enters the GERWECK.NET Hall of Fame
Should Madusa be inducted into the GERWECK.NET Hall of Fame?
Yes (76%, 618 Votes)
No (24%, 191 Votes)
Total Voters: 809
The GERWECK.NET HALL OF FAME is intended to include the elite members of the wrestling community that deserve to be inducted into a prestigious hall of fame without prejudice or politics. Areas of consideration for induction should include (but not be limited to) a wrestler’s drawing power, wrestling ability, impact or influences on the business, longevity, and passion/drive for the industry. Non-in ring performers (such as promoters, announcers, referees, etc.) should also be judged by a similar criterion, based on the highest standards for their areas. Remember, this is not a popularity contest. This hall of fame will only include the best of the best. Readers should e-mail halloffame@gerweck.net with names of candidates worthy of consideration. The name with the highest number of suggestions will be considered for voting the following month. Thus, twelve names will be considered per year, and the number of inductees for the year is totally up to the GERWECK.NET readers. If a subject doesn’t qualify for induction, he or she will remain off the consideration list for twelve months. If a subject receives 70% or higher, he or she will be inducted.
Finally Madusa is in the Gerweck Hall of Fame. Long overdue but well deserved. 🙂
I feel that Lita should get a re-run due to Lita’s last attempt at getting into the Gerweck Hall of Fame being during a time (October 2008 where Lita got 57%) when people were still hating on Lita because she cheated back on Matt Hardy in 2005 and people didn’t stop hating on Lita until years after Lita had retired.
We have yet to have a Gerweck Hall of Fame poll up for a Japanese female like Bull Nakano, Aja Kong, Akira Hokuto, Devil Masami, Dynamite Kansai, Megumi Kudo, Chaparita Asari or Cutie Suzuki.