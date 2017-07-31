LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW 7/31

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a video package showing what led to tonight’s Triple Threat main event. We cut to the RAW opening video.

– We’re live from Pittsburgh, PA as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Cole hypes tonight’s Triple Threat main event with Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

– We go to the ring and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle to a big hometown pop as the friendly “you suck” chants start.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 19 times, 19 visits today)